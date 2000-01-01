Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc (TSE:NBLY)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NBLY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NBLY

  • Market CapCAD764.170m
  • SymbolTSE:NBLY
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
  • Currency
  • ISINCA64016L1013

Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc is a network of community pharmacies. Its pharmacies act as the centre of care within their communities, representing an indispensable source of both healthcare delivery and trusted advice for their patients.

Latest NBLY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .