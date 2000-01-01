Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a San Francisco-based emerging biotechnology company specializing in PEGylation technology. Its portfolio includes PEGylated biologics in immuno-oncology, breast cancer, and autoimmune disease. The company partners with several large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to co-develop therapies in a range of indications, which includes a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop bempegaldesleukin, the firm's leading immuno-oncology candidate, in combination with Bristol's Opdivo.Nektar Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of new molecules to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. The company is researching and developing drugs for treating cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain.