Company Profile

Nelnet Inc holds student loans and engages in student loan servicing and tuition payment processing. The majority of company revenue is interest income from the student loans the company holds. Nelnet holds student loans that it originated under the Federal Family Education Loan Program before 2010. Because of the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010, which authorized only the federal government to originate these loans, Nelnet cannot originate new student loans, but it can and does purchase existing loans from other lenders. Virtually all other company revenue comes from fees it earns by servicing student loans owned by itself and others, including the government, and tuition payment processing for over 800 colleges and universities as well as nearly 10,000 K-12 schools.Nelnet Inc is focused on delivering education-related products and services and loan asset management. It is engaged in student loan servicing, tuition payment processing and school information systems, and communications.