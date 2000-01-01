Company Profile

Nemetschek is a Germany-based provider of software solutions for the construction industry. Most of the users of Nemetschek software are architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects. Its product capabilities include computer-aided design and engineering, 3D visualization, cost planning and invoicing, calculation and administration, facility management, animation, and rendering. The firm generates revenue from over a hundred countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.Nemetschek SE provides software for architecture, engineering, and construction market. It offers solutions for cost and schedule planning, technical facility management, planning and visualization of a building and construction process.