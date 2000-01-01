Nemex Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:NXR)

APAC company
Market Info - NXR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NXR

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:NXR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000049165

Company Profile

Nemex Resources Ltd invests in Wavefront, a biometric technology developer. It develops biometric solutions for authentication of identity utilizing the properties of the eye. It also explores minerals properties in Australia.

Latest NXR news

