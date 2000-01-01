Company Profile

NEO Battery Materials Ltd is a junior resource company focused on battery metals exploration in North America. It currently has an interest in Golden, British Columbia, along with a strike with a quartzite bed. The company explores and produces silicon and provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using silicon and graphite in their anode materials. It intends to become an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry.Pan Andean Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of economic gold & other precious and base metal properties.