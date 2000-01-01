Neo Group Ltd (SGX:5UJ)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5UJ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5UJ

  • Market CapSGD62.620m
  • SymbolSGX:5UJ
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2E97983414

Company Profile

Neo Group Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides food catering services. The company's business segments are Food Catering Business; Food Retail Business, Supplies and Trading, Food Manufacturing and Other Businesses.

Latest 5UJ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .