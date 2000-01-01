Neo-Neon Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1868)

APAC company
Market Info - 1868

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1868

  • Market CapHKD1.194bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1868
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG642571015

Company Profile

Neo-Neon Holdings Ltd is a manufacturer and distributor of LED decorative lighting products. The company's product portfolio is divided into LED decorative lighting, commercial lighting, professional lighting, industrial lighting, and landscape lighting.

