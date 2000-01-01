Neo-Neon Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1868)
- Market CapHKD1.194bn
- SymbolSEHK:1868
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINKYG642571015
Neo-Neon Holdings Ltd is a manufacturer and distributor of LED decorative lighting products. The company's product portfolio is divided into LED decorative lighting, commercial lighting, professional lighting, industrial lighting, and landscape lighting.