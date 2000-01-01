Neo Performance Materials Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:NEO)

North American company
Market Info - NEO

Company Info - NEO

  • Market CapCAD473.190m
  • SymbolTSE:NEO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Currency
  • ISINCA64046G1063

Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. It operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides and Rare Metals.

