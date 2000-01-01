Neodecortech SpA (MTA:NDT)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NDT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NDT

  • Market Cap€46.030m
  • SymbolMTA:NDT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorPaper And Paper Products
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005275778

Company Profile

Neodecortech SpA produces decorative paper, decorative papers for furniture and laminate flooring in the national and international market. It manufactures decorative cards, decorative prints, finish foil, melamine film, and PPF.

Latest NDT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .