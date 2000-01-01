Neodecortech SpA (MTA:NDT)
- Market Cap€46.030m
- SymbolMTA:NDT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorPaper And Paper Products
- ISINIT0005275778
Neodecortech SpA produces decorative paper, decorative papers for furniture and laminate flooring in the national and international market. It manufactures decorative cards, decorative prints, finish foil, melamine film, and PPF.