Neogen Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEOG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NEOG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NEOG
- Market Cap$4.576bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:NEOG
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS6404911066
Company Profile
Neogen Corporation, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety. In food safety (57% of sales), Neogen performs diagnostics to detect unintended substances in food and animal feed, such as pathogens, allergens, and drug residues, for global food and feed processing companies. In animal safety (43% of sales), Neogen sells veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, disinfectants, and genomics tests for animals, including cattle, horses, and canines. Neogen is also a market leader in testing for therapeutic drugs for farm and racing animals. Sales in the United States account for 60% of total revenue, while international markets, including Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, account for the other 40% of sales.Neogen Corp, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets a line of products dedicated to food and animal safety.