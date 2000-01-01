Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety. In food safety (57% of sales), Neogen performs diagnostics to detect unintended substances in food and animal feed, such as pathogens, allergens, and drug residues, for global food and feed processing companies. In animal safety (43% of sales), Neogen sells veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, disinfectants, and genomics tests for animals, including cattle, horses, and canines. Neogen is also a market leader in testing for therapeutic drugs for farm and racing animals. Sales in the United States account for 60% of total revenue, while international markets, including Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, account for the other 40% of sales.