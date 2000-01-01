Company Profile

Neogen Corp develops and markets a range of products related to food and animal safety. Its food safety segment sells diagnostic test kits to food producers and processors that detect harmful substances in human food and animal feed, like foodborne pathogens, natural toxins, food allergens, and pesticide residues. Most of these tests are disposable products. The animal safety segment manufactures pharmaceuticals, vaccines, veterinary instruments, rodenticides, and insecticides for the animal safety market. These products are largely used by the veterinary and agricultural industries. The animal safety segment generates over half of Neogen's revenue. The firm's customers are primarily located in the United States.Neogen Corp, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets a line of products dedicated to food and animal safety.