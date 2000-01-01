Company Profile

NeoGenomics Inc operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States as well as a laboratory in Switzerland. The company operates into two segments namely Clinical Services and Pharma Services. It offers types of genetic and molecular testing services namely Cytogenetics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, Flow cytometry, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular testing, Pathology consultation. The company generates revenue from Clinical Services.NeoGenomics Inc operates a network of cancer-related testing laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida, Irvine, California and Nashville, and Tennessee.