Neol Biosolutions SA (XMAD:NEOL)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NEOL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NEOL

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolXMAD:NEOL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105081006

Company Profile

Neol Biosolutions SA is engaged in development of oleochemical production processes through the culture of oleaginous microorganisms from agricultural and industrial waste.

Latest NEOL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .