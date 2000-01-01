Neol Biosolutions SA (XMAD:NEOL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NEOL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NEOL
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXMAD:NEOL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINES0105081006
Company Profile
Neol Biosolutions SA is engaged in development of oleochemical production processes through the culture of oleaginous microorganisms from agricultural and industrial waste.