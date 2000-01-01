Neolife SAS (EURONEXT:ALNLF)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALNLF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALNLF

  • Market Cap€4.720m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALNLF
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011636083

Company Profile

Neolife SAS designs, manufactures & markets wood-made constructive solutions for the houses, commercial buildings and public spaces exterior fitting out and decoration. It also provides cladding, facade panels, dubbing, bulkheads and urban furniture.

Latest ALNLF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .