Neolife SAS (EURONEXT:ALNLF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALNLF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALNLF
- Market Cap€4.720m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALNLF
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0011636083
Company Profile
Neolife SAS designs, manufactures & markets wood-made constructive solutions for the houses, commercial buildings and public spaces exterior fitting out and decoration. It also provides cladding, facade panels, dubbing, bulkheads and urban furniture.