Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN)

North American company
  • Market Cap$31.170m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NTGN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS64050Y1001

Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused in the field of neoantigen-targeted therapies, dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system towards neoantigens.

