Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NEON
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NEON
- Market Cap$15.070m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NEON
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINUS64051M7092
Company Profile
Neonode Inc develops and licenses user interfaces and optical infrared touch technology. It licenses its multi-touch technology to Original Equipment Manufacturers and Original Design Manufacturers.