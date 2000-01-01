NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NPTN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NPTN

  • Market Cap$418.250m
  • SymbolNYSE:NPTN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINUS64051T1007

Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp manufactures optoelectronic products that transmits, receives and switches high speed digital optical signals for communication networks. Its products are offered under High Speed Products, and Network Products and Solutions segments.

Latest NPTN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .