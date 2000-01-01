Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NEOS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NEOS

  • Market Cap$74.600m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NEOS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS64052L1061

Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company, engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using its drug delivery technologies.

Latest NEOS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .