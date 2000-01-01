Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NEOS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NEOS
- Market Cap$74.600m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NEOS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS64052L1061
Company Profile
Neos Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company, engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using its drug delivery technologies.