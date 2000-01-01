Company Profile

Neovacs SA is a biotechnology company focused on the development of "Kinoids", therapeutic vaccines for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory diseases, allergies and cancer.Neovacs SA is a biotechnology company. The Company develops the next generation of therapeutic vaccines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's Disease and lupus (also called Systemic Lupus Erythematous or SLE).