Market Info - NEPA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NEPA

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:NEPA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0008066302

Company Profile

Nepa AB is a Sweden based company which helps the companies to create a data-driven and consumer-oriented decision making. The solutions offered by the company include Customer Experience, Marketing Optimization, and Innovation Acceleration.Nepa AB provides research, consulting and IT services. The Company offers services to FMCG, retail, media & entertainment, telecom, financial and other industries.

