Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp is a blockchain company. It invests and manages a portfolio of cryptocurrency assets. It has a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio with investments made in top market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and associated blockchain technologies.Neptune Dash Technologies Corp is a blockchain company. The company invests in the Dash digital currency ecosystem. The Dash is best known as the cryptocurrency with a focus on low transaction cost, anonymity, and high transaction speed.