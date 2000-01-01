Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp is engaged in the business that builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets. Its core assets are digital currencies and its primary business model is to stake various digital currencies and invest in blockchain technologies in order to maximize profitability.Neptune Dash Technologies Corp is a blockchain company. The company invests in the Dash digital currency ecosystem. The Dash is best known as the cryptocurrency with a focus on low transaction cost, anonymity, and high transaction speed.