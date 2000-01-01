Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NEPT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NEPT
- Market Cap$246.700m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NEPT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA64079L1058
Company Profile
Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc is a nutrition products company engaged in customizing nutrition solutions, specialty ingredients and consumer brands. It offers premium krill oil under OCEANO3 and other ingredients such as marine and seed oils.