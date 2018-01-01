Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Nerdy Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:NRDY) Share Price

NRDY

Nerdy Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Application

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Nerdy Inc is a curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning. Its purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Its comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

NYSE:NRDY

US64081V1098

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest NRDY News