Company Profile

Nesco Holdings Inc is a specialty equipment rental provider to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom and rail industries. It offers its equipment for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. It operates in two segments Equipment Rental and Sales that provides specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators and related contractors for performing maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation services on critical infrastructure assets; and Parts, Tools and Accessories that offers customers sale and rental solutions for parts, tools and accessories to complement its specialty equipment fleet.Capitol Investment Corp IV is a blank check company.