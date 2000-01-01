Company Profile

With a 150-year-plus history, Nestle is the largest food and beverage manufacturer in the world by sales, generating more than CHF 90 billion in annual revenue. Its diverse product portfolio includes brands such as Nestle, Nescafe, Perrier, Pure Life, and Purina. Nestle also owns just over 23% of French cosmetics firm L'Oreal. The company has a vast portfolio of global products, with 34 brands each achieving more than CHF 1 billion in sales annually and a geographic presence that spans 189 countries.Nestle SA is a part of the food and beverage industry. Its product line comprises of chocolates and confectionery, beverages, food seasoning and pet foods. Its diverse product portfolio includes brands: Nestle, Nescafe, Perrier, Pure Life, and Purina.