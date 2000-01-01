Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NETE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NETE

  • Market Cap$14.060m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NETE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS64111R3003

Company Profile

Net Element Inc is a transaction processing technology and value-added solutions company. Its segments include Transaction Solutions, Mobile Payment Solutions, Online Payment Solutions, and Corporate Overhead.

Latest NETE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .