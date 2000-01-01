Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NETE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NETE
- Market Cap$14.060m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NETE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS64111R3003
Company Profile
Net Element Inc is a transaction processing technology and value-added solutions company. Its segments include Transaction Solutions, Mobile Payment Solutions, Online Payment Solutions, and Corporate Overhead.