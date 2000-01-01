Net Insurance SpA (MTA:NET)

European company
Market Info - NET

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NET

  • Market Cap€74.940m
  • SymbolMTA:NET
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0003324024

Company Profile

Net Insurance SpA provides non-life and life insurance products. It offers property insurance against fire, theft, burglary, or natural disasters; credit insurance; leased property insurance; accident and sickness insurance; and among others.

