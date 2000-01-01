Net Insurance SpA (MTA:NET)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NET
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NET
- Market Cap€74.940m
- SymbolMTA:NET
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINIT0003324024
Company Profile
Net Insurance SpA provides non-life and life insurance products. It offers property insurance against fire, theft, burglary, or natural disasters; credit insurance; leased property insurance; accident and sickness insurance; and among others.