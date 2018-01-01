Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Net Zero Infrastructure (LSE:NZI) Share Price

NZI

Net Zero Infrastructure

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Utilities

Right Arrow 2

Utilities - Renewable

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Net Zero Infrastructure PLC is formed to acquire a company or business in the clean and renewable energy sectors, that it would develop and grow. The company's objective is to acquire a business, company, asset, or project in the clean and renewable energy sectors to generate an attractive rate of return for Shareholders.

LSE:NZI

GB00BNK8T635

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest NZI News

NZI Regulatory News