NetApp Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTAP)

North American company
Company Info - NTAP

  • Market Cap$15.052bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NTAP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorComputer Hardware
  • Currency
  • ISINUS64110D1046

Company Profile

NetApp is a leading provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's three operating business units are products, software maintenance, and hardware maintenance. NetApp transitioned from a data center storage firm to a company with software data management solutions for multicloud environments. The California-headquartered company sells globally and has approximately 10,000 employees.NetApp Inc provides technology solutions. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and technical support of high-performance storage and data management solutions. Its core product offering icnlude data storage devices such as flash drives.

