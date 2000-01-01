Company Profile

NetApp is a leading provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's three operating business units are products, software maintenance, and hardware maintenance. NetApp transitioned from a data center storage firm to a company with software data management solutions for multicloud environments. The California-headquartered company sells globally and has approximately 10,000 employees.NetApp Inc provides technology solutions. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and technical support of high-performance storage and data management solutions. Its core product offering icnlude data storage devices such as flash drives.