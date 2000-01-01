Company Profile

Netcall PLC is the United Kingdom-based software company. The company along with its subsidiaries develops and markets communications, workforce management and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public and private sectors. Its solutions portfolio consists of the multichannel contact center, customer experience management, workforce optimization, setup and support, consultancy support, and deployment services such as cloud deployment, hybrid deployment, accreditations, and integrations. The company derives the majority of its revenue from support contracts.Netcall PLC along with its subsidiaries develops and markets communications, workforce management and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public and private sectors.