NetDragon Websoft Inc is a Chinese holding company that engages in developing and operating online and mobile games as well as educational platforms. NetDragon's games include PC games, web-based games, mobile games, and e-sports games. PC games constitute the majority of the company's games sales. The company's game portfolio is composed of a range of games that appeal to various types of players. These games include Way of the Five, Eudemons Online, Conquer Online, Zero Online, and Heroes of Might & Magic Online. NetDragon generates the majority of its revenue domestically in online gaming but internationally in its education business. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.NetDragon Websoft Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in development of online games, including games design, programming and graphics and online games operation, education business and mobile solution, products and marketing business.