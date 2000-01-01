NetDragon Websoft Inc (SEHK:777)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart

Market Info - 777

Company Info - 777

  • Market CapHKD9.814bn
  • SymbolSEHK:777
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6427W1042

Company Profile

NetDragon Websoft Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in development of online games, including games design, programming and graphics and online games operation, education business and mobile solution, products and marketing business.

