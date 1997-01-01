Company Profile

NetEase, which started on an Internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, media, email, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China’s most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary). Since 2014, NetEase has rolled out e-commerce services, riding the tailwind of increased demand for high-quality products.NetEase Inc functions in the internet content market. Through online communities, it provides Chinese language content and value added services.