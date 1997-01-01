NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NTES)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NTES
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NTES
- Market Cap$41.380bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:NTES
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS64110W1027
Company Profile
NetEase, which started on an Internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, media, email, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China’s most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary). Since 2014, NetEase has rolled out e-commerce services, riding the tailwind of increased demand for high-quality products.NetEase Inc functions in the internet content market. Through online communities, it provides Chinese language content and value added services.