NetEase Inc ADR (SGX:K3MD)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - K3MD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - K3MD

  • Market Cap$38.596bn
  • SymbolSGX:K3MD
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS64110W1027

Company Profile

NetEase Inc functions in the internet content market. Through online communities, it provides Chinese language content and value added services.

Latest K3MD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .