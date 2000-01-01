Netex Knowledge Factory SA (XMAD:NTX)
- Market Cap€11.680m
- SymbolXMAD:NTX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINES0105270005
Company Profile
Netex Knowledge Factory SA develops apps and service-based-solutions to deliver digital learning in companies and academic institutions. It offers products learningCloud for companies and organisations and SmartED for publishing houses and universities.