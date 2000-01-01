Netex Knowledge Factory SA (XMAD:NTX)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NTX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NTX

  • Market Cap€11.680m
  • SymbolXMAD:NTX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105270005

Company Profile

Netex Knowledge Factory SA develops apps and service-based-solutions to deliver digital learning in companies and academic institutions. It offers products learningCloud for companies and organisations and SmartED for publishing houses and universities.

Latest NTX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .