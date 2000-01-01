Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR)

North American company
Company Info - NTGR

  • Market Cap$627.960m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NTGR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS64111Q1040

Company Profile

Netgear Inc is a provider of networking solutions. The reportable segments of the company are connected home, and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use 4G/5G mobile, Wi-Fi internet networking solutions and smart devices such as Orbi Voice smart speakers and Meural digital canvas; and SMB focused on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, storage, wireless LAN and security solutions that bring enterprise-class functionality to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price.Netgear Inc is a networking equipment provider. Its array of products includes WiFi routers, DSL modems, Hotspots, USB Modems, WiFi adapters & switches.

