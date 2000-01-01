Netgem SA (EURONEXT:NTG)
Company Profile
Netgem SA provides a complete Entertainment software. The Group offers hardware and software technologies to telecommunication operators worldwide. It also provides hardware services including the end-to-end design, development and production of set-top boxes.Netgem provides connected home entertainment solutions to multiservice operators. Its nCloud software platform and hardware products provide technologies and solutions from digital payTV, internet, home networking and computing domains.