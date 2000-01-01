NetLink NBN Trust Registered Units Reg S (SGX:CJLU)
Company Info - CJLU
- Market CapSGD3.624bn
- SymbolSGX:CJLU
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINSG1DH9000006
Company Profile
NetLink NBN Trust is a national provider of internet service. It designs, builds, owns and operates network infrastructure comprising ducts, manholes and fibre cables.