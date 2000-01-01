NetLinkz Ltd (ASX:NET)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NET
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NET
- Market CapAUD193.950m
- SymbolASX:NET
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINAU000000NET8
Company Profile
NetLinkz Ltd offers network technology that allows organisations to quickly connect sites, devices and staff over the internet through a network solution that is generally invisible.