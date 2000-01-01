Netlist Inc (NASDAQ:NLST)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NLST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NLST

  • Market Cap$64.370m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NLST
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Memory
  • Currency
  • ISINUS64118P1093

Company Profile

Netlist Inc designs, manufactures and sells high performance modular memory subsystems serving customers in diverse industries that require superior memory performance to empower critical business decisions.

Latest NLST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .