Company Profile

NetScout Systems Inc is a provider of service assurance and cybersecurity solutions to enterprise and government networks. It bases its solutions on proprietary adaptive service intelligence technology, which helps customers monitor and identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats. These solutions also deliver real-time and historical information, which provides insight to restore service and understand the quality of user experience. The company derives revenue primarily from the sale of network management tools and security solutions. The firm generates its revenue in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, India, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.NetScout Systems Inc offers real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions used by service provider, enterprise and government networks.