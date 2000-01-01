Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd (NYSE:NETS)

North American company
  • Market Cap$118.010m
  • SymbolNYSE:NETS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6455X1079

Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries offers sports and lifestyle products athletic shoes, jerseys, apparel, accessories & sporting equipment from international, local and private brands as well as fashion.

