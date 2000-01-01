Netweek SpA (MTA:NTW)

European company
Market Info - NTW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NTW

  • Market Cap€20.600m
  • SymbolMTA:NTW
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004819030

Company Profile

Netweek SpA, formerly Dmail Group SpA operates in the media commerce and local media areas. It is active in direct marketing and distance sales, in multi-product and multi-channel direct sales and the telesales of electronics, and among others.

Latest NTW news

