Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies Inc is involved in the business of the development, licensing and protection of intellectual property rights. The company's patent portfolios include the remote power patent portfolio, the mirror worlds patent portfolio, the cos patent portfolio and the QoS patents. It derives its revenue from licensing of its intellectual property and related activities. The company's current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its intellectual property assets.Network-1 Technologies Inc is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of the intellectual property assets. It identifies and acquires intellectual property from companies & inventors and implement industry licensing programs.