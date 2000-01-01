Network Media Group Inc (TSX:NTE)
- Market CapCAD13.120m
- SymbolTSX:NTE
- IndustryCommunication Services
- ISINCA64128U1066
Network Media Group Inc is a Canada based television and film production company. The company through its subsidiaries, is engaged in development and production of entertainment content.