Network Media Group Inc (TSX:NTE)

North American company
Market Info - NTE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NTE

  • Market CapCAD13.120m
  • SymbolTSX:NTE
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA64128U1066

Company Profile

Network Media Group Inc is a Canada based television and film production company. The company through its subsidiaries, is engaged in development and production of entertainment content.

