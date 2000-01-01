NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NBSE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NBSE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NBSE

  • Market Cap$138.270m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NBSE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS64132K1025

Company Profile

Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease.

Latest NBSE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .