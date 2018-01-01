Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

NeuRizer Ltd (ASX:NRZ) Share Price

NRZ

NeuRizer Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Energy

Right Arrow 2

Oil & Gas Midstream

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Leigh Creek Energy Ltd is engaged in the development of Leigh Creek Energy Project to produce pipeline gas and other by-products. Its projects are in the field of energy markets, energy and gas marketing, and in situ gasification (ISG). The company is also into oil & gas activities focussing on operations in the Cooper Basin.Leigh Creek Energy Ltd is engaged in development of Leigh Creek Energy Project to produce pipeline gas and other by-products.

ASX:NRZ

AU0000214967

AUD

Loading Comparison

Latest NRZ News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News